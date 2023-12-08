Kerala: CPI leader Kanam Rajendran passes away at 73

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Communist Party of India Kanam Rajendran

Kerala news: The state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Kanam Rajendran, passed away at the age of 73 at a private hospital in Kerala's Kochi, said an official today (December 8). According to the official, Rajendran had been undergoing diabetes treatment for three months. He had taken a three-month leave from the party due to illness.

His right foot was recently amputated to contain the spread of an infection due to diabetes and had applied for three months leave from the party responsibilities due to health reasons.

Kanam Rajendran has been the state secretary of the party since 2015. Born in 1950 at Koottickal in Kerala's Kottayam, the leader kicked off his political career at a young age and became the state secretary of All India Youth Front (AIYF), the youth wing of the CPI, at the age of 23.

Later, he joined the party's state leadership at the age of 28.

Pinarayi Vijayan pays respect:

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays last respects to CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran who passed away at a hospital in the evening today.

Kerala LoP Satheesan expresses grief at Kanam Rajendran's demise:

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan condoled the demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran.Kerala Leader of Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan said that Kanam Rajendran's demise was a great loss to the communist movement and the state's politics.

"Kanam was a public activist with whom I had a very close relationship. I visited him in the hospital last week. Kanam was confident that he would soon overcome his illness and become active in the public arena but hopes were not fulfilled." VD Satheesan said.

Irikkur MLA KC Joseph also expressed grief over the death of the CPI leader.

