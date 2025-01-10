Kerala court convicts 8 BJP-RSS workers for 2013 murder of CPI(M) activist

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

A Kerala court on Friday found eight BJP-RSS workers guilty in a case of beating and stabbing to death a CPI(M) activist near Alamcode here in May 2013. Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge IV Aaj Sudarsan found Shambhu Kumar alias Shambhu, Sreejith alias Unni, Harikumar, Chandramohan alias Ambili and Santhosh alias Chandu, guilty for the offence of murder under the IPC.

The court found three others including Abhishek alias Anni Santhosh, Prashanth alias Pazhinji Prashanth and Sajeev, guilty of being part of the criminal conspiracy to commit the offence of murder, special public prosecutor (SPP) A A Hakkim said.

The SPP stated that the court will announce the sentences on January 15. The prosecution explained that the motive behind the killing of the victim, Sreekumar alias Ashokan, was a financial dispute between his friend Aad Binu and one of the accused, Shambhu.

Sreekumar had intervened in the financial row and caused injuries to Shambhu, the SPP said. Subsequently, the eight accused hatched a plan to retaliate and beat up and stabbed to death the victim near Alamcode on May 5, 2013, the prosecutor said.

The SPP also mentioned that eight other defendants in the case, who faced charges of destroying evidence and assisting the attackers in evading arrest, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. The prosecution presented 45 witnesses and submitted 110 documents to the court to support its claims, according to the SPP.

(With PTI inputs)