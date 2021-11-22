Kerala reports 3,698 new COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala logs 3,698 new cases of COVID-19

Highlights Kerala recorded 3,698 fresh coronavirus infections and 75 deaths on Monday.

Active cases dropped to 54,091, an official press release said.

As many as 45,190 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

After consistently maintaining a high number of infections over the past few months, Kerala reported 3,698 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 50,92,873. The death toll increased to 37,675 with 75 new fatalities. The state had logged 5,080 cases on Sunday.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Sunday was 7,515, which brought the total recoveries to 50,12,301 and the active cases dropped to 54,091, an official press release said.

As many as 45,190 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

Among the 14 districts, Kozhikode recorded the highest with 724 cases followed by Ernakulam (622) and Thiruvananthapuram (465).

Of the new cases, 13 were health workers, 15 from outside the State and 3,432 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 238.

There are currently 1,88,979 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,83,929 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,050 in hospitals, the release said.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Delhi reports 26 new cases, zero death

ALSO READ: Telangana: 29 students of residential school found Covid-19 positive

Latest India News