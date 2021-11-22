COVID-19: Delhi reports 26 new cases, zero death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A health worker collects swab sample for Covid-19 test in New Delhi.

Highlights Delhi recorded 26 cases of COVID-19 and zero daily deaths on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.06%.

Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The number of containment zones stands at 120, the bulletin showed.

Delhi reported 26 cases of coronavirus on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.40 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,095. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital has recorded four deaths due to the infection in November so far. Last month, four people had succumbed to the viral disease.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 49,139 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.06 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 29 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. On Saturday, 29 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,40,692 in the national capital. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The number of active cases is 297, of which 126 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ: Telangana: 29 students of residential school found Covid-19 positive

ALSO READ: Dengue cases in Delhi mount to over 7,100 in 2021: Report

Latest India News