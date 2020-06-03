Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on pregnant elephant's death: 'Strict action will be taken against culprits'

Image Source : PTI Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan/FILE

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ensured strict against the culprits who killed a pregnant elephant in Malappuram. "Strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for killing the pregnant elephant. Forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be brought to book," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The brutal death of the elephant has triggered massive outrage. The elephant was fed with a pineapple filled with powerful firecrackers and those exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.

"Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth. It is certain that she was offered the pineapple filled with crackers to eliminate her," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar told PTI. The elephant died at the Velliyar River in Malappuram district on May 27.

