Monday, October 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's escort vehicles involved in multi-car collision in Thiruvananthapuram | VIDEO

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's escort vehicles involved in multi-car collision in Thiruvananthapuram | VIDEO

The incident took place as drivers in the escort vehicles attempted to avoid the scooter, resulting in minor damage to the Chief Minister's vehicle.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Thiruvananthapuram
Updated on: October 28, 2024 20:06 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's escort vehicles involved in multi-car collision
Image Source : INDIA TV The incident occurred in Vamanapuram in Kerala.

An accident involving the escort vehicles of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan occurred in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident occurred in Vamanapuram following a sudden manoeuvre by a scooter rider who crossed in front of the convoy. This unexpected move led to a collision involving five vehicles within the convoy. The video of the incident has also surfaced showing damaged vehicles in the collision. 

The incident took place as drivers in the escort vehicles attempted to avoid the scooter, resulting in minor damage to the Chief Minister's vehicle. As per the information, Chief Minister Vijayan was unharmed and resumed his journey without further delay. Meanwhile, authorities are assessing the situation and reinforcing safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

More details to be added. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement