Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's escort vehicles involved in multi-car collision in Thiruvananthapuram | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The incident occurred in Vamanapuram in Kerala.

An accident involving the escort vehicles of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan occurred in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident occurred in Vamanapuram following a sudden manoeuvre by a scooter rider who crossed in front of the convoy. This unexpected move led to a collision involving five vehicles within the convoy. The video of the incident has also surfaced showing damaged vehicles in the collision.

The incident took place as drivers in the escort vehicles attempted to avoid the scooter, resulting in minor damage to the Chief Minister's vehicle. As per the information, Chief Minister Vijayan was unharmed and resumed his journey without further delay. Meanwhile, authorities are assessing the situation and reinforcing safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

More details to be added.