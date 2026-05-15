Kerala CM-designate VD Satheesan says will not conduct NEET, but will check fuel price hike impact

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala CM-designate VD Satheesan on Friday said the state government will not conduct NEET, rather will check the check fuel price hike impact and take measures. Satheesan noted that his administration would review the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue and submit proposals to concerned authorities, following the cancellation and rescheduling of the exam.

Prior to him, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exempt NEET-UG examination for 2026-2027 and allow State governments to make admissions as per the marks obtained in the qualifying examinations, in the wake of cancellation of the competitive exam following a paper leak.

The NEET-UG exam, held on May 3, was cancelled after a paper leak surfaced. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five individuals in connection with the paper leak and irregularities in conducting the examination. The accused have been sent into a seven-day custody.Alleging "repeated failures, systemic vulnerabilities, and growing public distrust surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)," MK Stalin cited a long list of irregularities in the entrance examinations.

In the meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that the re-examination for NEET-UG 2026 will be conducted on June 21, nearly two weeks after the medical entrance examination was cancelled over alleged paper leaks. In a post on X, the NTA said, "NEET (UG) 2026 -- Examination Date Announced. The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026."

Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21 and said the exam will shift to Computer- Based Test (CBT) mode from next year as part of reforms aimed at ensuring transparency.

He assured the students that they would not let malpractice happen again in the examination and said the government's topmost priority was the future of students."Our topmost priority is the future of the students, and the government is sensitive towards their hard work and efforts. We will not let malpractice happen this time. The government is with you. We had to make a difficult decision in the interest of the nation. We are very sad," Pradhan said.

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NEET UG exam cancelled to protect students' rights, will not allow malpractices, says Dharmendra Pradhan