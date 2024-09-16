Kerala: Car hits scooter, runs over woman riding pillion while escaping

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

In a tragic road accident, a 47-year-old woman was killed after a car hit a scooter on which she was riding pillion at Sasthamcotta near Kollam. The accused driver Ajmal (27), who went absconding, was taken into custody on Monday morning, police said.

According to locals, the accused, after hitting the scooter, in a bid to escape, ran over the victim identified as Kunju Mol. The CCTV visuals showed the car running over the woman after the accident. Mol was riding pillion with her relative Fousiya, who was also injured in the accident. Locals alleged that the passengers in the car were in an inebriated state.

According to the FIR, the incident happened at 4.30 pm on Sunday at Annorkkavu junction near Sasthamcotta.

"We have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125 (a) (Rash or negligent acts that put human life or personal safety at risk), 125 (b) (grievous hurt) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act," the officials said.

The co-passenger in the car, a Thiruvananthapuram native female doctor, was taken into custody by police on Sunday.

Police said the arrest would be recorded soon. Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission took note of the incident and registered a case based on media reports.

The panel sought a report from the District Police Chief within two weeks.

