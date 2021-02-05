Image Source : ANI Former DGP Jacob Thomas joins BJP ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls scheduled to place later this year, former Director-General of Police Jacob Thomas joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While speaking to reporters, Thomas hit out at the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) calling them corrupt and said that he joined the BJP because he is fighting corruption.

"The LDF and the UDF are immersed in corruption. I have joined BJP to fight corruption," Thomas said after accepting his membership from BJP national president JP Nadda at a public meeting venue at the Thekkinkad Maidan.

Nadda arrived in Kochi on Thursday as part of his two-day visit to the state to review the BJP's election preparations ahead of Assembly polls.

He left for Thrissur in an open jeep from the airport with a huge gathering of BJP workers accompanied by State party President K Surendran.

The 140-seat Kerala Assembly is scheduled to go to polls this year. However, the dates of the polls have not been announced yet.

(With ANI inputs)

