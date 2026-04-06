Kerala Assembly Elections Opinion Poll LIVE: Pinarayi Vijayan seeks third term as LDF faces UDF, BJP

Thiruvananthapuram:

The upcoming Kerala Assembly elections is expected to witness a triangular contest, with the primary battle between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also looking to expand its presence. The LDF, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is aiming to retain power for a third consecutive term. On the other hand, the Congress-led UDF is hoping to regain power after its last Assembly victory in 2011.

Kerala's political landscape has traditionally been dominated by the LDF and UDF, but the entry of the BJP-led NDA has added a new dimension to the contest. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), buoyed by its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where it secured a seat in the state, is looking to improve its prospects in the Assembly polls.

However, both the LDF and UDF have downplayed the NDA's challenge, expressing confidence in their respective chances. In a sharp exchange of political barbs, leaders from both fronts have accused each other of having the BJP as their "B-team," highlighting the intensity of the electoral battle in the state.

What happened in the 2021 Assembly elections?

In the previous elections held in 2021, the LDF won 99 of the 140 seats it contested, and its vote share also increased by 1.95 per cent. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) was the single largest party with 62 seats. On the other hand, the UDF won 41 seats, with the Congress being its largest constituent with 22 assembly constituencies.

The BJP-led NDA had failed to open its account in the 2021 elections.

Talking about the 2016 Kerala elections, the LDF won 77 seats, with the CPI(M) alone bagging 58 of them. The UDF won just 47 seats, with the Congress winning around 22 seats. The single largest party was the CPI(M). The CPI(M)'s vote share was 26.7 per cent, while that of the Congress was 23.8 per cent.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

The elections to the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

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