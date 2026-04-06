Kerala Assembly election: Explosive hurled at BJP worker's home in Kannur as poll tensions escalate

Kannur:

In a disturbing incident that underscores rising electoral tension in Kerala, an explosive device was hurled at the residence of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in the Konkachi area near Kathirur in Kannur district late Sunday evening. According to police, two unidentified men approached the home of Majisha Pathayakunnu at around 8:50 pm, engaged him in an abusive exchange and then tossed an explosive object, which detonated with a loud blast.

Officers from the Kathirur police station have registered a case based on Majisha’s complaint and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the assailants and forensic experts are examining the remnants to determine whether the device was a firecracker or a makeshift explosive.

Officials say that the incident is being treated seriously given the charged political environment, and additional security measures are being enforced in sensitive areas ahead of the polls.

The attack comes amid intense campaign activity across the state, where the ruling coalition, opposition fronts and national parties are all vying for influence in a highly competitive election. Kerala, which has 140 assembly seats, will go to the polls in a single phase on April 9, and votes will be counted on May 4, marking a crucial test for all major political formations in the state.

Amit Shah's poll campaign in Kerala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a public meeting in Kerala’s Kunnathunadu constituency. Making BJP’s poll pitch, Shah said the election in Kerala was not just to change the government but to improve the future of the state.

He wished Christian community on Easter and urged them to support the BJP in the upcoming election.

Shah also led a massive roadshow in the Beypore Assembly constituency, drawing large crowds as thousands gathered to welcome the BJP leader.