Kerala accident: Five MBBS students killed in car-bus collision in Alappuzha

In a tragic incident, five men were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a KSRTC bus in Kerala's Alappuzha on Monday night. According to police, the deceased were MBBS students of a government medical college, however, their identities are yet to be ascertained.

The police further said the accident took place around 10 pm near Kalarcode and there were a total of seven persons were inside the car. "Five succumbed to the injuries. Due to the impact of the collision, the car was destroyed completely, and the youths inside were taken out after breaking the vehicle," police sources told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, passengers in the bus also sustained minor injuries. Vehicular traffic on the road was thrown out of gear following the accident, the police said. The cause behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Similar incident in Uttar Pradesh

In a similar incident, at least six people were killed and one sustained injuries when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district. The incident occurred when the speeding car broke through a divider and collided with the truck on November 26. Five of the six deceased were doctors by profession. The victims were associated with Saifai Medical College and were travelling back to Saifai from Lucknow.

