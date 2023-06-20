Kerala: 9-year-old mauled by stray dogs, undergoes treatment in Kannur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Picture for representation purposes

Kerala news: In a tragic incident, a 9-year-old schoolkid was mauled by stray dogs in Kannur district in Kerala. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera.

According to reports, Janvi, a 9-year-old class III student, was playing in the street after finishing school on Monday when she was attacked by three street dogs. When the girl while trying to run inside the house fell down, after which three dogs started attacking the girl.

Hearing the screams of the girl, a woman from the neighbourhood reached there and saved the girl from the dogs. However, till then the girl was beaten atleast 13 times. At present, this girl is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

In another incident of canine attack, a differently-abled 11-year-old boy -- Nihal -- died after being attacked by dogs in Edakkad area of Kannur.

In Kollam too a stray dog attacked school children right outside their institution as they were leaving the school for the day in the afternoon. Visuals of the incident showed the dog running into a group of students and biting one of them who fell on to the ground and tried to kick the canine away.

There has been an increase in the number of dog bites being reported from the state in the last few days.

