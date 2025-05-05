Kerala: 7-year-old girl, bitten by stray dog, dies of rabies despite timely vaccination A seven-year-old girl from Kollam district in Kerala died of rabies at SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, despite receiving the full course of anti-rabies vaccination. The child, Niya, was bitten by a stray dog near her home on April 8 and was promptly treated at local health centres.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A seven-year-old girl from Kollam district died of rabies at a government hospital in Kerala on Monday, despite having received the full course of anti-rabies vaccination, hospital authorities confirmed. The child, identified as Niya from Kunnicode, had been on ventilator support at the Sree Avittom Thirunal (SAT) Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after testing positive for rabies. She succumbed to the infection early in the morning. Her death comes just days after a similar case in Malappuram, where a six-year-old girl also died of rabies despite being vaccinated.

Niya’s mother, inconsolable while shifting her daughter’s body from the hospital, said the attack took place near their home, where garbage is regularly dumped. “We kept pleading with people to stop throwing waste near our house. Stray dogs gather there. One of them mauled my daughter in front of my eyes,” she told reporters.

The family said the dog bit Niya on the elbow on April 8. Her wounds were promptly cleaned, and she was taken to the local family health centre where she received an anti-rabies shot. She was later shifted to the Punalur Taluk Hospital for further treatment, including additional doses of the vaccine.

Here's how the tragedy occurred

Despite the timely medical attention, Niya developed pain and fever at the wound site last week, prompting her family to take her to the SAT Hospital. Doctors later confirmed rabies infection. Medical officials at SAT hospital said the virus may have directly entered the bloodstream if the bite landed on a vein, which can render the vaccine ineffective in rare cases.

Health Minister Veena George said only quality-verified vaccines are administered in Kerala’s government hospitals, and the incident would be investigated further.

(With PTI inputs)