Five Delhi markets to become 'world class': Kejriwal promises beautification soon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his government will redevelop five markets in the city and make them 'world class'. The markets which have been finalised for redevelopment are - Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar markets.

"We have finalised the names of five markets to be redeveloped in the first phase. We have also listed out their USPs. Kamla Nagar, for instance, is a youth hangout zone, Khari Baoli is known for the best spices," Kejriwal said, listing the markets chosen. He added that there will be a design competition to finalise the redevelopment plan.

The CM said that under the Delhi government's project, these markets will be beautified and civic amenities will be enhanced so that footfall increases as does business.

