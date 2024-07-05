Friday, July 05, 2024
     
UK's newly elected PM Keir Starmer announces historic Cabinet appointments

Keir Starmer, the new UK Prime Minister, has revealed his cabinet, featuring the country's first female Chancellor.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar London Updated on: July 05, 2024 23:44 IST
UK PM
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) UK's newly elected PM Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer, 61, on Friday (July 5) has assumed office as the 58th Prime Minister and swiftly announced his new cabinet, making notable appointments. Rachel Reeves has been named Britain’s first female Chancellor, a historic achievement as she becomes the first woman to hold the second highest position in the UK Parliament in 708 years. Reeves played a pivotal role in the Labour Party's electoral campaign.

Followed by Reeves, Labour leader Starmer then appointed Angela Rayner as Deputy Prime Minister. She will also oversee the portfolios of Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities. Further, Pat McFadden, Labour's National Campaign Coordinator, has been named the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

The new cabinet also includes David Lammy as Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper as Home Secretary, and John Healey as Defence Secretary. Check the list.

The Cabinet

Following a general election, the Prime Minister appoints ministers to the Cabinet. Check the list.

Keir Starmer  Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury
Angela Rayner Deputy Prime Minister
Pat McFadden Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
Rachel Reeves Chancellor of the Exchequer
David Lammy Foreign Secretary
Yvette Cooper Home Secretary
John Healey Secretary of State for Defence
Shabana Mahmood Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice
Peter Kyle  Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology
Wes Streeting Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
Angela Rayner Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
Steve Reed Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Jonathan Reynolds  Secretary of State for Business and Trade
Jonathan Reynolds  President of the Board of Trade
Edward Miliband Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero 
Liz Kendall Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
Bridget Phillipson Secretary of State for Education
Louise Haigh Secretary of State for Transport
Lisa Nandy Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
Hilary Benn Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
Ian Murray Secretary of State for Scotland
Jo Stevens Secretary of State for Wales

