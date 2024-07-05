UK's newly elected PM Keir Starmer announces historic Cabinet appointments

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) UK's newly elected PM Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer, 61, on Friday (July 5) has assumed office as the 58th Prime Minister and swiftly announced his new cabinet, making notable appointments. Rachel Reeves has been named Britain’s first female Chancellor, a historic achievement as she becomes the first woman to hold the second highest position in the UK Parliament in 708 years. Reeves played a pivotal role in the Labour Party's electoral campaign.

Followed by Reeves, Labour leader Starmer then appointed Angela Rayner as Deputy Prime Minister. She will also oversee the portfolios of Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities. Further, Pat McFadden, Labour's National Campaign Coordinator, has been named the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

The new cabinet also includes David Lammy as Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper as Home Secretary, and John Healey as Defence Secretary. Check the list.

The Cabinet

Following a general election, the Prime Minister appoints ministers to the Cabinet. Check the list.

Keir Starmer Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury Angela Rayner Deputy Prime Minister Pat McFadden Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Rachel Reeves Chancellor of the Exchequer David Lammy Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper Home Secretary John Healey Secretary of State for Defence Shabana Mahmood Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Peter Kyle Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Wes Streeting Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Angela Rayner Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Steve Reed Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Jonathan Reynolds Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds President of the Board of Trade Edward Miliband Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Liz Kendall Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Bridget Phillipson Secretary of State for Education Louise Haigh Secretary of State for Transport Lisa Nandy Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Hilary Benn Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Ian Murray Secretary of State for Scotland Jo Stevens Secretary of State for Wales

READ MORE | 'Will use our mandate to deliver change': New UK PM Keir Starmer as he assumes office

READ MORE | Keir Starmer becomes first British PM from Labour after 14 years following historic win