Kedarnath Temple opens for devotees, marking the beginning of Char Dham Yatra | Watch The portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham have opened to devotees from today, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage season. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present on the occasion to take part in the inaugural ceremonies.

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) :

The sacred Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand was thrown open to devotees on Friday morning with the opening of the portals at 7 am. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the opening ceremony that was held under an elaborate security setup.

The opening marks the beginning of the Char Dham Yatra in the Uttarakhand which includes pilgrimages to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines.

In the lead-up to the opening, the Panchmukhi (five-faced) idol of Lord Kedarnath was ceremoniously brought from the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. Following the traditional Panch-Snan, or fivefold ceremonial bath, the idol was placed on a beautifully decorated palanquin (doli) for the journey. Locals and school children lined the route, offering prayers and showing reverence as the procession passed.

The temple grounds were adorned with colourful floral decorations and traditional motifs to welcome the deity and worshippers. The sanctum sanctorum and surrounding areas too were thoroughly cleaned and decorated to enrich the spiritual experience for all visitors.

In light of the large number of pilgrims expected, security measures have been strengthened. Director General of Police, Deepam Seth, has overseen the deployment of additional personnel along the yatra routes and within the temple area. Surveillance systems, including CCTV cameras, have been installed to manage crowd movements and ensure safety.

To maintain decorum and uphold the sanctity of the rituals, authorities have banned video recording and social media reels within the temple premises, aiming to prevent overcrowding caused by filming activities.

The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has confirmed that all essential arrangements are in place for priests and staff, including lodging, drinking water, and electricity. Special registration counters have also been set up to assist senior citizens, differently abled individuals, and foreign nationals with a smooth and efficient registration process.

Helicopter services between Sonprayag and Kedarnath have resumed, offering a convenient option for those unable to complete the trek. All passengers receive a safety briefing before their flight to ensure a secure journey.