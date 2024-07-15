228 kgs of gold is missing from Kedarnath temple, claims Jyotirmath Shankaracharya

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand on Monday claimed that 228 kgs of gold is missing from Kedarnath temple which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of lord Shiva located on the Garhwal Himalayan range in Uttarakhand.

"There is a gold scam in Kedarnath, why is that issue not raised? After doing a scam there, now Kedarnath will be built in Delhi? And then there will be another scam. 228 kgs of gold is missing from Kedarnath. No inquiry has started. Who is responsible for this? Now, they are saying they will build a Kedarnath in Delhi, this cannot happen," he added.

His comment comes amid protest over the construction of another Kedarnath Temple in Delhi. Priests at the Kedarnath temple staged a protest against the temple in Delhi. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the laying foundation stone event in Delhi on July 10.

Thackeray has been deceived: Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, said he had been deceived and would become Maharashtra CM again.

"All of us are followers of Sanatana Dharma. We have a definition of 'Paap' and 'Punya'. The biggest sin is betrayal. Uddhav Thackeray has been deceived. I told him that all of us were pained by the betrayal he had to face. Our pain will not be relieved until he becomes the CM of Maharashtra again," he added.

The priest further said a person who commits deceit cannot be a Hindu.

"The one who bears it is a Hindu. The people of Maharashtra are pained by it and it was also visible in the elections. This is also a disrespect to the people who choose their leader. It is wrong to break a government in between and insult the public mandate," he added.

