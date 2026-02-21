Kazhakkoottam Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kazhakkoottam Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 132 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Kazhakkoottam is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Thiruvananthapuram district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist). Kadakampally Surendran, from Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated Sobha Surendran of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 23497 votes.

Kazhakkoottam Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 194165 voters in the Kazhakkoottam constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 92992 were male in Kazhakkoottam and 101172 were female voters. There was 1 voter who belonged to the third gender. 3710 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Kazhakkoottam in 2021 was 387 (360 men and 27 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Kazhakkoottam constituency was 180945. Out of this, 86241 were male and 94704 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 1103 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kazhakkoottam in 2016 was 787 (517 men and 270 women).

Kazhakkoottam Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Kazhakkoottam Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Kazhakkoottam Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Kazhakkoottam Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPM candidate Kadakampally Surendran won the Kazhakkoottam seat with a margin of 23497 votes (16.98%). He was polled 63690 votes with a vote share of 46.04%. He defeated Congress candidate Sobha Surendran, who got 40193 votes with a vote share of 29.06%. Congress candidate Dr SS Lal stood third with 32995 votes (23.85%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPM candidate Kadakampally Surendran won the Kazhakkoottam seat with a margin of 7347 votes (5.48%). He was polled 50079 votes with a vote share of 37.38%. BJP candidate V MURALEEDHARAN got 42732 votes (31.90%) and was the runner-up. Congress candidate MA VAHEED stood third with 38602 votes (28.82%).

Kazhakkoottam Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: Kadakampally Surendran (CPM)

2011: Adv M A Vaheed (INC)

Kazhakkoottam Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kazhakkoottam Assembly constituency was 138325 (71.03%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 133959 (73.70%).