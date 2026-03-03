​Kattakkada Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kattakkada Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 138 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Kattakkada is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Thiruvananthapuram district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist). Ib Satheesh, from Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated Malayinkeezhu Venugopal of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 23231 votes.

Kattakkada Assembly constituency is part of the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Adoor Prakash won the Attingal parliamentary seat by defeating V Joy of the Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 684 votes.

Kattakkada Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 195818 voters in the Kattakkada constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 93741 were male in Kattakkada and 102072 were female voters. There were five voters who belonged to the third gender. 4962 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Kattakkada in 2021 was 965 (924 men and 41 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Kattakkada constituency was 185950. Out of this, 88533 were male and 97417 were female voters. There were zero voters who belonged to the third gender. 1275 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kattakkada in 2016 was 1437 (1021 men and 416 women).

Kattakkada Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Kattakkada Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Kattakkada Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Kattakkada Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI candidate Adv I B Satheesh won the Kattakkada seat with a margin of 23231 votes (15.94%). He was polled 66293 votes with a vote share of 45.49%. He defeated Congress candidate Malayinkeezhu Venugopal, who got 43062 votes with a vote share of 29.55%. BJP candidate PK Krishnadas stood third with 34642 votes (23.77%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPM candidate Adv IB Satheesh won the Kattakkada seat with a margin of 849 votes (0.59%). He was polled 51614 votes with a vote share of 35.93%. Congress candidate N Shakthan got 50765 votes (35.34%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate PK Krishnadas stood third with 38700 votes (26.94%).

Kattakkada Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: Adv I B Satheesh (CPM)

2011: N Sakthan (INC)

Kattakkada Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kattakkada Assembly constituency was 145719 (74.05%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 143634 (76.65%).