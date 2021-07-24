J&K: Unidentified blinking light spotted in Kathua; search operation launched

Saturday, July 24, 2021
     
 Live tv
This comes over a month after the troops of Border Security Force (BSF) on the intervening night of July 13 and July 14 observed an unidentified object with blinking red light in the Arnia sector.

New Delhi Published on: July 24, 2021 6:23 IST
kathua blinking light
Image Source : PTI

A search operation was launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua after locals reported an unidentified blinking light late on Friday. Commenting on the operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "Search operation underway in Kathua after locals reported an unidentified blinking light, late last night."

This comes over a month after the troops of Border Security Force (BSF) on the intervening night of July 13 and July 14 observed an unidentified object with blinking red light in the Arnia sector, bordering Pakistan.

Upon the observation, the troops fired towards the light from their position following which it returned.

"On the intervening night of July 13-14th, a blinking red light was observed by troops in Arnia sector. Alert troops fired from their position towards red blinking light, due to which it returned. The area being searched. Nothing found so far," the BSF had said. 

(With ANI inputs)

