Kathua encounter: 3 policemen dead, 2 terrorists killed, 5 security personnel injured in J-K gun battle Three Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel (JKP) were killed in action in an encounter with terrorists in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces neutralised two terrorists, while five security personnel, including an SDPO, sustained injuries.

At least three Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) jawans were killed in action as security forces engaged in a fierce gun battle with a group of infiltrating terrorists in the forested Ghati Juthana area of Kathua district. The encounter, which has been ongoing for several days, has resulted in the elimination of two terrorists while five security personnel, including an SDPO, sustained injuries, officials said on Thursday. The gunfight erupted when security forces, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a heavily armed group of approximately five terrorists near Jakhole village. The initial exchange of fire injured Special Police Officer (SPO) Bharat Chalotra, who was later transferred to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu in a stable condition.

In a tragic development, three JKP personnel lost their lives in the intense firefight. Their sacrifice underscores the grave challenges faced by security forces as they continue counter-terror operations in the region.

Massive security operation in Kathua

The operation involved the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, the Army, BSF, and CRPF, with reinforcements quickly deployed to the area. The security personnel found themselves trapped in a dense forest near a rivulet, leading to a prolonged confrontation with the militants. Officials suspect that the infiltrators might be the same group that escaped an earlier cordon in Sanyal forest, approximately 30 km from the current encounter site. The relentless exchange of gunfire, grenade blasts, and rocket fire shattered the quiet village of Suffain in Kathua, as security forces tightened their grip around the remaining terrorists.

Prior interceptions and intelligence inputs

Earlier, security forces had intercepted a group of terrorists in the Hiranagar sector on Sunday evening, prompting an extensive search operation involving NSG, drones, UAVs, bulletproof vehicles, and sniffer dogs. Evidence discovered at the Hiranagar encounter site included:

Four loaded M4 carbine magazines

Two grenades and a bulletproof jacket

Sleeping bags, food packets, and IED-making material

Officials suspect that the terrorists infiltrated on Saturday, possibly using a ravine route or a newly dug tunnel from across the Pakistan border.

Top brass supervising the operation

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti have been stationed in Kathua for the past four days, closely monitoring the counter-terrorism operation. The encounter remains ongoing, with security forces working to eliminate any remaining threats in the area.