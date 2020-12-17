Severe Coldwave grips Kashmir, mercury touches 10-yr low

Image Source : INDIA TV/ MANZOOR MIR Severe Coldwave grips Kashmir

With minus 6.4°C, Srinagar recorded the season's lowest temperature this year on Thursday. While Kargil recorded minus 16.4°C and Gulmarg recorded minus 11°C. Leh and Pahalgam recorded minus 14.9°C and minus 8.9°C.

Meanwhile, Drass town in Ladakh recorded minus 26.5. The clear skies for the next day predict that temperatures are going to fall further. Met department had predicted light snowfall on December 21 and 22.

"No major snowfall is expected to occur in these UTs till the year-end although light rain/snowfall is likely to occur between December 21 and 22," an official of the MET department said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government is hopeful that tourist arrivals will increase during the Christmas and news years in the valley.

Earlier, Srinagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature on December 21, 2016, and December 16, 2019, with minus 6.5°c.

Leh in Ladakh was at minus 16.1 and Kargil minus 16.4.

In the Jammu region, Katra recorded 3 degrees Celsius as well, Batote minus 1.2, Bannihal minus 2.6, and Bhaderwah minus 3.3.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter called the 'Chillai Kalan' begins on December 21 and will end on January 31.

Major snowfall during the Chillai Kalan replenishes the perennial water reservoirs of J&K and Ladakh.

The meltdown from these reservoirs sustains various rivers, streams, lakes, and springs during the hot summer months.

(With inputs from IANS)

