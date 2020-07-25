Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kashmir Saffron gets GI tag

The World famous Kashmir Saffron has now got the prestigious geographical indication (GI) certification from the government of India to certify its authenticity and World-class prominence.

An official statement on Saturday said: "Lt Governor G.C. Murmu has expressed happiness on the Government of India issuing the GI tag for Kashmir Saffron.

"This is the first major step to put Saffron produced in the Kashmir Valley on the World map with authentication. With the GI tag, Kashmir Saffron will acquire more prominence in the export market and would help the farmers get the best remunerative price.

"Lt Governor while complimenting the director agriculture Kashmir for pursuing GI certification said that restoring the pristine glory of Kashmir saffron is top priority for both the government of UT of J&K as well as the government of India.

"He further said that with the completion and inauguration of State of Art Spice Park next month, these measures will prove to be the game changer for Kashmir Saffron.

"Giving further details, Navin K. Choudhary, Principal Secretary to Government, Agricultural production Department said that GI certification establishes specific geographical origin and certifies certain unique qualities of the product.

"GI certification enables those who have the right to use sign in order to prevent third party using the sign. This GI certification would also stop the prevalent adulteration of Kashmir Saffron and thereby authenticated Saffron will fetch much better prices.

"Choudhary further informed that Kashmir Saffron is the only one in the World grown at an altitude of 1600 meters, which adds to its uniqueness and differentiates it from other saffron varieties due to its unique characteristics like longer and thicker stigma, natural deep-red colour, high aroma, bitter flavor, chemical free processing and high quality colour strength, flavour and bitterness".

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage