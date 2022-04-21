Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL) J&K: Terrorist killed in Baramulla encounter; three soldiers, civilian injured

Security forces have killed a terrorist linked to the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba in an encounter in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to Kashmir Zone Police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorist.

Officials said that three soldiers and a civilian were also injured in the gunfight. The encounter between terrorists and security forces in north Kashmir's Baramulla is still underway.

"Exact location of encounter is Malwah area. In the initial exchange of fire, three soldiers and a civilian received minor injuries. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The encounter took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

