Varanasi's famous Kashi Vishwanath temple to now have dress code for devotees

Image Source : PTI Kashi Vishwanath temple to now have dress code for devotees

Are you planning to visit the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi? You will now have to follow a dress code to visit the sacred spot. Authorities at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi have decided to implement a dress code for devotees before they enter the sanctum of the temple.

According to the new rule, male devotees will have to wear the Indian traditional 'dhoti-kurta', while women will have to wear a sari to enter the premises and worship the deity.

The decision to this effect was taken by the Kashi Vidwat Parishad.

Those wearing pants, shirts and jeans will only be able to worship the deity from a distance. They will not be allowed to enter the sanctum.

Though the dates for implementing this new rule have not been announced yet, sources have said that the step will be taken soon.

Also Read | IRCTC to launch overnight train joining Ujjain's Mahakal to Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath

Also Read | Varanasi to get path connecting 108 religious sites