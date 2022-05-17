Karti Chidambaram booked for facilitating Chinese visas for illegal gratification; CBI raids underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBI raids several locations of Karti Chidambaram in connection with ongoing case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday began coordinated search operations at nine locations in multiple cities in the country, including Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram’s residence in Chennai. The searches were being conducted at three locations in Chennai, three in Mumbai, one each in Karnataka, Punjab and Odisha, officials said.

The investigation agency has booked Karti Chidambaram in a new case of alleged illegal gratification.

The fresh case against Karti has been filed for allegedly facilitating visa of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

"I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record," Karti tweeted without specifying.

In the new case which is off shoot of an ongoing probe, the CBI has alleged that Karti Chidambaram had received Rs 50 lakh alleged bribe to facilitate visa of 250 Chinese nationals during the UPA regime, the officials said.

He is already under probe in getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media, they said.

