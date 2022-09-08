Rajpath is now a history, new era has begun with Kartavya Path: PM Modi | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute after inaugurating 28-ft statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as part of the revamped Central Vista, in New Delhi.

Kartavya Path: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the majestic, modern, full of facilities redeveloped Rajpath now known as Kartavya Path saying Rajpath was meant for British Raj for whom Indians were slaves. Speaking at the inauguration of Central Vista, PM Modi said, "symbol of colonialism 'Kingsway' will be a history and has been erased forever. A new era has begun in the form of Kartvyapath. I congratulate all the people of the country as we come out from another symbol of colonialism." In the last 8 years, we have taken several decisions which had the imprint of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He was the first head of 'Akhand Bharat' who unfurled the national flag in the Andaman & Nicobar islands, he said. Today a huge statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has been installed near the India Gate. During British rule, a statue of a representative of the Britishers stood here. With the installation of a statue of Netaji, we've established a new path for an empowered India, the Prime Minister said.

Rajpath was for the British for whom the people of India were slaves. It was a symbol of colonialism. Now, its architecture has changed, and its spirit has also changed.

Today, the country has changed various laws that were there since the time of the British. Through the National Education Policy, now the youth of the country are being liberated from the compulsion of foreign language.

Those (Shramjeevi) who have worked here for redeveloped Central Vista will be my special guest on 26th January.

