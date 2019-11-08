Kartarpur Corridor: History beckons as PM Modi set to inaugurate integrated check post

Image Source : PTI( FILE) The Kartarpur Shrine

As the Kartarpur Corridor set to open for pilgrims on November 9, 2019, it will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will do the honours of inaugurating the Integrated Check Post of the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur in Punjab.

Prime Minister, shall, prior to this, pay obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurudwara at Sultanpur Lodhi.

Later, Prime Minister shall participate in public programmeat Dera Baba Nanak.

The inauguration of the ICP check post would facilitate, Indian Pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Kartapur Sahib in Pakistan.

India has signed the agreement with Pakistan on the 24th of October 2019 on the modalities for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at Zero Point, International Boundary, Dera Baba Nanak.

It may be recalled, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution on 22 November 2018 to celebrate the historic occasion of 550th Birth Anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Devji in a grand and befitting manner, throughout the country and across the globe.

The Union Cabinet also approved the building and development of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to the International Boundary, to facilitate pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, round the year, in a smooth and easy manner.

Provisions made for the facilitation of Pilgrims

The 4.2 Km four-lane highway connecting Dera Baba Nanak from Amritsar – Gurdaspur Highway is constructed at a cost of Rs 120 Cr.

The state-of-the-art passenger Terminal Building is on 15 acres land. The fully airconditioned building akin to an airport has over 50 immigration counters for facilitating about 5000 pilgrims a day.

It has all the necessary public amenities like kiosks, washrooms, childcare, first aid medical facilities, prayer room and snacks counters inside main building.

Robust security infrastructure is put in place with CCTV surveillance and public address systems.

A 300ft. National Monumental Flag is also being hoisted at the International Border.

The Agreement signed with Pakistan on the 24th of October provides a formal framework for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

The highlights of the Agreement are:

Indian pilgrims of all faiths and persons of Indian origin can use the corridor;

The travel will be Visa Free

Pilgrims need to carry only a valid passport;

Persons of Indian Origin need to carry OCI card along with the passport of their country;

The Corridor is open from dawn to dusk. Pilgrims travelling in the morning will have to return on the same day

The Corridor will be operational throughout the year, except on notified days, to be informed in advance

Pilgrims will have a choice to visit as individuals or in groups, and also to travel on foot

India will send the list of pilgrims to Pakistan 10 days ahead of travel date. Confirmation will be sent to pilgrims 4 days before the travel date

The Pakistan side has assured India on sufficient provision for ‘Langar’ and distribution of ‘Prasad’

Portal for Registration

The pilgrims may have to necessarily register themselves online on the portal prakashpurb550.mha.gov.inand exercise their choice to travel on any day. Pilgrims will be informed by SMS and email of the confirmation of registration 3 to 4 days in advance of the date of travel. An Electronic Travel Authorization will also be generated. The pilgrims need to carry Electronic Travel Authorization, along with their passport, when they arrive at the Passenger Terminal Building.

