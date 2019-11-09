Kartarpur Corridor: Modi thanks Pakistan PM Imran Khan for 'understanding India's sentiment'

Saturday, November 09, 2019
     
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked Pakistan PM Imran Khan for "respecting the sentiments of India", at the inauguration of passenger terminal building of the Kartarpur Corridor. It will connect the Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2019 12:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked Pakistan PM Imran Khan for "respecting the sentiments of India", at the inauguration of passenger terminal building of the Kartarpur Corridor. It will connect the Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province. 

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan Niazi for respecting the sentiments of India," Modi said today. 

On the way to inaugurate the historic Kartarpur Corridor, a first in seven decades between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid obeisance at the Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab. Wearing a saffron turban, Modi also attended a programme at Dera Baba Nanak. He was accompanied by Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri and Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal. Earlier on Saturday morning, Modi paid obeisance at the highly revered Sikh shrine, Ber Sahib Gurudwara in Sultanpur Lodhi, where he was accompanies by Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Badal.

