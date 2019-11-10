Kartarpur Corridor inauguration in 10 iconic photos
Kartarpur Corridor inauguration in 10 iconic photos
Kartarpur Corridor was finally inaugurated on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the historic corridor from the Indian side of the border while Pak PM Imran Khan did the same on Pakistan side of the border. IndiaTVnews.com brings to you 10 iconic photos from the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration ceremony.
In a rare and landmark initiative, the Kartarpur corridor facilitating Indian pilgrims to visit one of Sikhism's holiest shrines in the Pakistani town of Narowal was thrown open by Prime Minister Imran Khan amid fanfare and presence of several thousands Sikhs.
The corridor links Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak.
It was inaugurated as part of the celebration to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
A high-level Indian delegation comprising former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and Union Ministers Harshimrat Singh Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri was present here on the occasion.
Here are the 10 iconic photos from the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration ceremony on November 9