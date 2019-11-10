Kartarpur Corridor inauguration in 10 iconic photos

Image Source : PTI PM Modi also had attended langar at the Gurdaspur Gurudwara along with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

In a rare and landmark initiative, the Kartarpur corridor facilitating Indian pilgrims to visit one of Sikhism's holiest shrines in the Pakistani town of Narowal was thrown open by Prime Minister Imran Khan amid fanfare and presence of several thousands Sikhs.

The corridor links Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak.

It was inaugurated as part of the celebration to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

A high-level Indian delegation comprising former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and Union Ministers Harshimrat Singh Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri was present here on the occasion.

Here are the 10 iconic photos from the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration ceremony on November 9

Image Source : PTI Shri Kartarpur Sahib preparing to welcome the first batch of Sikh pilgrims crossing over from India via Kartarpur Corridor.

Image Source : PTI First batch of Sikh pilgrims crossed over the international border via the Kartarpur Corridor. Approximately 500 Sikh pilgrims crossed over from the Indian side on the first occasion.

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor on the Indian side of the border.

Image Source : PTI PM Modi met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor. Manmohan Singh was also one of the members of the Indian delegation that participated in the inauguration on the Pakistan side of the border.

Image Source : PTI Shri Kartarpur Sahib on the Pakistani side of the border filled with Sikh pilgrims who attended the inauguration event on the Pak side of the border. Several Indian dignitaries also attended the event.

Image Source : PTI After meeting PM Modi, Former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh met Pak PM Imran Khan across the border while he attended the inauguration event held in Pakistan.

Image Source : PTI Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also gives a speech at the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Image Source : PTI Congress leader from Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu also attended the inauguration event held in Pakistan. Singh also gave a speech during the inauguration event.