NIA files chargesheet against Goldy Brar, others in Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered on December 5, 2023.

Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today (June 5) filed chargesheet against 12 accused, including foreign-based designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and several prominent gangsters, involved in the murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Rajasthan in December 2023.

In its chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Jaipur, the NIA has charged all the 12 identified accused, belonging to Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act and UA(P) Act.

NIA investigations have revealed that accused Ravataram Swami alias Rohit Godara was the mastermind who had hatched the murder conspiracy along with accused Virendra Charan, Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Barar and others. After the murder, accused Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar accepted the responsibility of the murder and used it to threaten and extort money from other individuals.

Gogamedi was killed on Dec 5

On December 5, Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house by three men. One of the assailants was also gunned down by his accomplices, police said. Shooters Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji were arrested in a joint operation of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Rajasthan Police from a hotel in Chandigarh, five days after the incident. On Facebook, gangster Rohit Godara -- said to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang -- has claimed responsibility and said Gogamedi was killed for "backing" his enemies.

Gogamedi formed Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena

It should be mentioned here that Gogamedi formed Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena after he was expelled from Rajput Karni Sena in 2015 over differences with its founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi. Both these outfits had protested against Deepika Padukone starrer "Padmaavat" in 2018 over alleged distortion of historical facts about the Rajput community. Many of his videos regarding these incidents had also gone viral.

Also Read: NIA to probe Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder case

Also Read: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case: NIA conducts raids at 31 locations in Haryana, Rajasthan