Karnataka tourists return 80 kms to pick trash thrown in open after video goes viral on social media

Image Source : PTI Tourists in Karnataka forced to travel back 80 kms to pick their trash

Two tourists in Karnataka had to drive back from Madikeri to Kodagu after they threw trash in the open. According to the details, the incident dates back to October 30, when the tourists were asked to collect the waste they had thrown after Kodagu Tourism Association's General Secretary posted the video of garbage on social media.

Commenting on the incident, Madetira Thimmaiah, General Secretary, Kodagu Tourism Association said, "I found their number on a bill inside the pizza box and called them, but they did not give a positive response."

A number of villagers also came forward and urged the police to take an action after they saw the video of the garbage on the social media. Consequently, the travellers were made to go back around 80 km from Mysore to Kodagu to clean it.

"I posted the video of garbage on social media requesting the people of Kodagu to call them and ask them to collect the waste they threw irresponsibly. I also informed the Circle Inspector who also contacted them and asked to do the same," Thimmaiah said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Govt eases Visa curbs, but foreign tourists still not allowed

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage