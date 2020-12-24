Karnataka withdraws night curfew order

Image Source : PTI Night curfew order withdrawn in Karnataka

Karnataka has withdrawn the night curfew order just a day after it had imposed it amid concerns over the new more aggressive variant of the novel coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom. The curfew was announced between 10pm to 6 am till January 2 to avoid gathering during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

"Night currew order, issued earlier, has been withdrawn after reviewing the situation on the suggestion of Technical Advisory Committee," news agency ANI reported the Chief Minister's Office, Karnataka, as stating.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had earlier said it was decided to impose night curfew in view of the new COVID-19 strain and as per the advice of the Government of India and Technical Advisory Committee.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra imposes night curfew from Dec 22 to Jan 5, 14-day quarantine for fliers from Europe

"It will be applicable for the entire state. I request all public to cooperate to prevent and contain the new COVID-19 strain," he had told reporters after meeting with Health Ministers and senior officials on Wednesday.

Maharashtra has also declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

