Schools closed, protests banned ahead of Karnataka HC verdict on hijab row today | 10 points

Dakshina Kannada DC ordered a holiday in all schools & colleges for tomorrow (Mar 15).

A bench of the Karnataka High Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on the Hijab controversy on Tuesday. Ahead of the verdict in the Hijab row case, an order has been issued in Bengaluru prohibiting gatherings, agitations, protests, or celebrations of any kind in public places in the city for one week.

Here is a 10-point cheatsheet of all facts ahead of the verdict:

Bengaluru commissioner of Police Kamal Pant said that all types of gatherings, agitations, protests, or celebrations in public places are prohibited in Bengaluru for one week from March 15 to March 2. Sector 144 was imposed in Shivamogga, Udupi, Kalaburagi, said officials. All educational institutions in the districts will remain closed tomorrow. "In view of the Hijab row verdict tomorrow, the district administration has imposed Sec 144 effective from 8 pm today till 6 am on March 19. All educational institutions in the district will remain closed tomorrow," said Yeshwanth V Gurukar, DC Kalaburagi. Dakshina Kannada DC ordered a holiday in all schools & colleges for tomorrow (Mar 15). External exams will happen as per schedule but internal exams of all schools & colleges will be postponed: Dr. Rajendra KV, DC, Dakshina Kannada. The case is seeking permission to allow Muslim girls to attend classes in schools and pre-university colleges where there is a prescribed school uniform led to tension on the campuses of educational institutions in Karnataka. The full bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi was constituted on February 9 on a petition filed by girls from Udupi who prayed that they should be allowed to wear Hijab even inside the classroom along with the school uniform as it was part of their faith. According to the lawyers appearing for the petitioner girls from Udupi district, the matter pertaining to Hijab case has been listed for Tuesday as serial No. 1 and the court may spell out the operative part of the verdict from 10.30 am onwards. On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing headscarves. As the issue of Hijab versus saffron scarves spread to several educational institutions in many parts of Karnataka, the state government had announced holidays from February 9 to February 15 in all the pre-university colleges and from February 9 to February 16 in degree and diploma colleges. The girls then approached the Karnataka High Court seeking relief and quashing the government order on February 5 restraining students from wearing any cloth that could disturb, peace, harmony, and public order. The full bench of the High Court has been hearing the case on a day-to-day basis since February 10. In its interim order, the bench asked the state government to reopen the educational institutions, which were hit by the agitation, and restrained students from wearing Hijab and saffron scarves in the classroom till the final order is delivered.

