Karnataka college apologises for making students wear cardboard boxes during exam

Bhagat Pre-University College in Karnataka's Haveri has apologised after photos emerged of students wearing cardboard boxes on their heads during an exam to discourage cheating.

The incident took place on Friday to reportedly stop the students from cheating. However, the "innovative" idea landed the staff in trouble.

State's education department soon issued a notice to the college after the incident went viral.

Speaking to India TV, Bhagat PU College Director, M.B. Satish said, "We tried to do this for the betterment of students. We don't want the students to get diverted so we came up with this idea. This was our new experiment, We recieved both positive and negative feedback on this experiment."

However, Deputy director of the Department of Pre-University Board, said that as soon as he received a message on this, he immidiately recommended the college to stop the practice and issued a notice to the collage management.

The incident came to light after a college official shared the photos on social media site Facebook.

The cardboard boxes had only front side open with other sides closed.

The innovative and bizarre solution started a laughing riot online and people couldn’t stop cracking jokes. However, not everyone was happy with the college’s idea and called it ridiculous.

According to reports, Bhagat PU College is now staring at permanent closure. Haveri deputy commissioner (DC) Krishna Bajpai on Saturday instructed the deputy director for pre-university (DDPU ) to shut down the college by next academic year. Students of the PU college will be moved to other colleges.