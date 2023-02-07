Karnataka govt to sets up helpline to aid people from Turkey

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka CM said the state government is in touch with the External Affairs Ministry and Indian Embassy to gather information regarding the Kannadiagas in Turkey.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said his government is setting up a helpline to aid people from earthquake-hit Turkey. He said the state government is in touch with the External Affairs Ministry and Indian Embassy to gather information regarding the Kannadiagas in Turkey.

"We are in touch with the External Affairs Ministry, they are setting up a special helpline, we are also gathering information regarding Kannadigas there through the Ministry and the Embassy in Turkey," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the state government will also be setting up a helpline. "If people share information about their family members there in Turkey, our government will try to reach out and help them, and will also make all required arrangements for them to come back (to India) if required," he added.

The earthquake of magnitude 7.8 killed more than 4,000 people and flattened thousands of buildings in Turkey. The earthquake was centred in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and was felt as far away as Cairo. A National Disaster Response Force team from India on Tuesday departed for Turkey to help in relief and rescue operations.

