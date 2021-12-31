Omicron Scare: Karnataka revises night curfew timings in Bengaluru amid New Year celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Govt revises night curfew timings in Bengaluru amid New Year celebrations

In view of rising COVID-19 cases and its Omicron variant, the Karnataka government on Thursday said the prohibitory order within the limits of Bengaluru City Commissionerate shall remain with revised timings.

"The prohibitory order within the limits of Bengaluru City Commissionerate shall remain with revised timings, that is, from 6 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1, 2022," the order read.

The order stated that the gathering of five or more persons in public places for the celebrations of New Year in any form is prohibited in Bengaluru.

However, the in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for their members without organizing any special events, the order read.

"Hotels, Malls, Restaurants, Clubs or any similar establishment shall not organize any special DJ, events or shows in the city. However, they may carry out their regular business activities following COVID-19 protocols," the order said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday informed that the state has reported five new cases of COVID Omicron variant.

Of these five new cases, one had travelled from the United States of America, another from the United States of America via Qatar, one returned from Dubai, one arrived from Ghana via Doha and one came from Mumbai.

