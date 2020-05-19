Karnataka govt issues SOP for hair cutting salons, parlors

Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued SOPs for hair cutting salons and parlours. Appointments/token system to be adopted to stagger clients' entry.

Bengaluru Published on: May 19, 2020 22:40 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE

The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued SOPs for hair cutting salons and parlours. Appointments/token system to be adopted to stagger clients' entry. The notification said that sharp waste will be collected in puncture-proof, leakproof white container with 1 percent hypochlorite solution, to be handed over to biomedical waste disposal agency.

Meanwhile, fifty six days after the lockdown was clamped in Karnataka, the state started limping back to normalcy, with autorickshaws, cabs and buses plying on the roads, adhering to the new norms issued by the government after easing of restrictions.

After remaining in confinement for nearly two months, drivers of taxis, buses and autorickshaws poured on to the roads with their vehicles, but with caution.

The Karnataka government had on Monday announced easing of restrictions, allowing buses, autos and cabs to operate in the state with strict guidelines that drivers have to compulsorily wear masks and use hand sanitisers.

It also specified the number of passengers to travel in these vehicles.

 

