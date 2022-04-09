Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Karnataka govt bans animal slaughter, meat sale on Ram Navami. Will UP, Assam follow suit?

The Bengaluru civic agency has prohibited animal slaughter and sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami on April 10. “There will be a blanket ban on the slaughterhouses, animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami,” the joint director of the animal husbandry department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said in the order.

The order is based on BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta’s circular on April 3. A BBMP official said every year on Sri Rama Navami besides Gandhi Jayanti, Sarvodaya Day and other religious events, there is a ban on the sale of meat and animal slaughter. There is a blanket ban on these practices at least eight days a year on various occasions, he added.

In the national capital region too, Mayor of East Delhi Municipal Corporation said "If they don't follow instructions, we revoke their licenses... I have always appealed to them to keep their shops closed, keeping in mind Hindu sentiments. 'Jhatka' meat sellers & some 'halal' meat sellers keep their shops closed."

"All meat shops should be shut in Delhi during Navratri. Delhi govt passes any kind of order-2 days ago they passed an order granting a 2hr leave for some other religious community's festival (Ramzan). I'll request Mayor to shut all meat shops," said Rajesh Lawaria, Deputy Mayor, NDMC .

Bhartiya Janata party runs Delhi's municipal body. BJP is in power in Uttar Pradesh and in Assam too. Can a similar ban be implemented in these states too? A few days back, ontroversy had erupted in Uttar Pradesh too over the closure of meat shops. The issue erupted after Ghaziabad mayor shot off a letter to ensure closure of all meat shops during Navratri. But the state government clarified that there was no such order. However,

