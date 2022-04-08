Rajasthan: Government clamps section 144 in Ajmer, bans loud music in public and religious places

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Recently, communal violence was reported in Karauli when stones were pelted on a procession taken out to celebrate the Hindu New Year.

The Rajasthan government has imposed section 144 in Ajmer district and restricted the flag-hoisting religious ceremonies in the urban and rural areas alongwith banning loud music in the district.

Officials informed that section 144 has been clamped in view of festivals like Ram Navami falling on April 10 and Mahavir Jayanti being celebrated on April 14. Both the festivals witness grand processions in Ajmer. Recently, communal violence was reported in Karauli when stones were pelted on a procession taken out to celebrate the Hindu New Year. Many shops and vehicles were gutted during the violence.

The order issued late Thursday night by the district collector, however, does not mention or name any festival. Former education minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani reacted sharply to these orders. He said that after Kota and Bikaner, now this 'Tughlaqi decree' has been issued in Ajmer as well.

Ajmer is the third city in Rajasthan in the last one month where section 144 has been imposed. Earlier, the section was imposed in Kota in view of the security concerns after the release of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. At the same time, in the first week of this month, section 144 was imposed in Bikaner city before the Hindu Dharma Yatra and Maha Aarti. The BJP earlier had strongly opposed the imposing of the section 144 in Kota and Bikaner.

Meanwhile, #antihindugehlot is trending on Twitter since Friday morning under which different news related to a government order ensuring regular supply in the minority areas during Ramzan was ordered. Netizens questioned why Navratri was not mentioned in the order. Also a reference to the demolition of entry gate of Salasar temple and the Karauli violence was also being made in the social media posts.

ALSO READ | Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan's Kota ahead of 'The Kashmir Files' screening

ALSO READ | Curfew in violence-hit Karauli extended till April 7; fact-finding panel formed

Latest India News