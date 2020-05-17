Image Source : AP Karnataka extends lockdown till May 19

Karnataka on Sunday extended lockdown for two days until midnight of Tuesday, May 19. Earlier today, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra extended the lockdown till May 31. The state government said that the guidelines and norms as followed during Coronavirus Lockdown 3 will remain in place till 19th midnight or till further notice.

Government of Karnataka extends #COVID19 lockdown in the state for 2 more days, i.e. till 19th May midnight. The guidelines and norms as followed during #CoronavirusLockdown3 will remain in place till 19th midnight or till further notice. pic.twitter.com/4AbmSHH9gR — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka rose to 1,146 on Saturday. With 37 deaths and 497 discharges, there are 611 active corona cases in the state.

Out of 54 new cases, twentytwo are from Mandya, ten from Kalaburagi, six from Hassan, four from Dharwad, three each from Yadgir and Kolar, two each from Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga, and one each from Udupi and Vijayapura.

