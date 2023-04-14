Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Rs 1 crore in cash seized from auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Political parties stepped up preparation for candidate lists.

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: The rulig Bharatiya Janta party continued to face heat and resorted to fire-fighting following the announcement of 212 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in two lists, with disappointed aspirants raising a banner of revolt. With a total 224 seats in the Assembly, the party is yet to name contestants for 12 seats. Meanwhile, The poll process was formally set in motion on Thursday with the gazette notification. The last date of making nominations is April 20. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations.

