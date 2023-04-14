Friday, April 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Rs 1 crore in cash seized from auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru
Live now

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Rs 1 crore in cash seized from auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: The polling process formally began in the state after the Election Commission of India issued a gazette notification on Thursday.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Bengaluru Updated on: April 14, 2023 9:20 IST
Political parties stepped up preparation for candidate
Image Source : INDIA TV Political parties stepped up preparation for candidate lists.

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: The rulig Bharatiya Janta party continued to face heat and resorted to fire-fighting following the announcement of 212 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in two lists, with disappointed aspirants raising a banner of revolt. With a total 224 seats in the Assembly, the party is yet to name contestants for 12 seats. Meanwhile, The poll process was formally set in motion on Thursday with the gazette notification. The last date of making nominations is April 20. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations.

Latest India News

Live updates :Karnataka elections 2023 updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 14, 2023 9:20 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress leader Raghu Achar to join JD(S)

    Former MLC and Congress leader Raghu Achar to join JD(S) today n the presence of party chief HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy.

  • Apr 14, 2023 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP ministers file nomination papers for Karnataka Assembly polls

    Incumbent BJP ministers Murugesh Nirani, Dr K Sudhakar, S T Somashekar and V Sunil Kumar were among those who filed their nomination papers for Karnataka Assembly polls on Thursday. The poll process for the May 10 Assembly elections formally began today, with the issuance of gazette notification paving the way for candidates to file their nominations. Nirani is contesting from from Bilagi in Bagalkote, Sudhakar from Chikkaballapur, Sunil Kumar from Karkala in Udupi and Somashekar from Yashwanthapur constituency in Bengaluru. Similarly, S S Mallikarjun, who is trying his luck from Davangere North on Congress ticket, too filed the papers. According to the Election Commission, 27 Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, 26 Congress, 12 Janata Dal (S), 10 Aam Aadmi Party and one from the Bahujan Samaj Party filed the papers. 

  • Apr 14, 2023 9:15 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Assembly polls: Left parties not to contest in coastal Karnataka

    The CPI(M) and CPI have decided not to contest in any seat in the coastal districts of Karnataka in the coming assembly elections to prevent division in anti-BJP votes. The leaders of the two parties say that secular votes should be consolidated in the region to keep the BJP out of power. In Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts where they have considerable influence, the left parties have decided to stay out of the electoral fray to ensure the defeat of BJP candidates.

  • Apr 14, 2023 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Karnataka CM visiting temples to atone for his sins: Hariprasad

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was on a temple visiting spree to atone for his sins during his rule, senior Congress leader and opposition leader in the legislative council B K Hariprasad said on Thursday. Addressing a press meet in Udupi, Hariprasad alleged that the BJP government was steeped in corruption and malpractices during the last four years. “The Chief Minister is now doing penance for all the sins,” he said. The Congress leader charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who "did not care" to visit Chamarajanagar when 34 people died of for want of oxygen during the Covid pandemic, could find time for a wildlife safari in Bandipur recently in view of the elections.

  • Apr 14, 2023 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Rs 1 crore in cash seized from auto-rickshaw

    Bengaluru Central DCP, R Srinivas Gowda said around Rs 1 crore in cash seized from an auto-rickshaw near Bengaluru's city market. SJ Park police reached the spot and seized the cash from two people namely Suresh and Praveen. They did not have any documents related to money. Both are being taken into custody and the money will be handed over to the income tax department.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News