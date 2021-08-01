Karnataka govt extends COVID guidelines for 15 more days; random testing to be increased

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka govt extends COVID guidelines for 15 more days

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday informed that the government has extended the Covid guidelines till 16 August. Bommai said, "The guidelines imposed till August 2 will be extended for the next 15 days. Seventy-two per cent of school teachers have been vaccinated. In the next 15 days, we will cover 100 per cent."

"We allowed people who had received one dose of the vaccine. From tomorrow, it'll be necessary to have both doses. Random testing should be increased in border areas. We have discussed micro containment, tracing, testing," he added.

Reviewing the situation of Covid-19 in several districts of the state, Bommai also stated that resort - homestay bookings have to be done only after the mandatory procurement of negative RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours.

"Resorts - homestay bookings have to be done only after the mandatory procurement of negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours," he said.

He also said that he has met Union Health Minister and appealed to him for vaccines supply.

"I have requested to increase it to 1.5 crores so that we can vaccinate 5 lakh people daily."

"I have met the union health minister today. And appealed for vaccination allotment. I have requested to increase it to 1.5 crores. So that per day we can vaccinate 5 lakh people."

"Border areas- we used to allow 1 dose vaccinated persons and from tomorrow two doses are compulsory. Radom tests should be increased in border areas. We have discussed micro containment, tracing, testing," he added.

All these decisions were taken after Bommai reviewed the COVID status of 8 districts today.

"I have reviewed the Covid status of 8 districts today. Last time second waves came from Kerala and Maharashtra. Now again the cases are becoming more in Kerala in the last few days. I have instructed to DCs to take care of it. And the testing unit has to be medical infrastructure has to be improved in these districts. vaccination has to be done," said Bommai.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 1,987 new COVID-19 and 37 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 29,05,124 and the toll to 36,562. The day also saw 1,632 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,44,742, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most of the fresh cases (450) and saw 377 discharges and 11 deaths.

The total number of active cases stood at 23,796.

While the positivity rate for the day was 1.43 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.86 per cent.

