Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 100 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 2,282; death toll at 44

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 2,282 after 100 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, out of which 722 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 44 people have died, State Health Department said on Tuesday. With this, there are 1,517 active coronavirus cases in the state.

"100 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 2282 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 44 deaths and 722 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Chitradurga accounted for the highest of 20, followed by Yadagiri (14), Belagavi and Hassana (13 each), Davanagere (11), Bidar (10), Vijayapura (5), Dakshina Kannada and Udupi (3 each), Kolara and Bengaluru Urban (2 each), Bagalakote, Chikkaballapur, Koppal, Ballari (1 each).

India coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 1.4 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 145380 including 4,167 deaths while 60.491 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. The country is under the third extended phase of the lockdown which will remain in place till May 31 in order to contain the spread of the virus.

India is slowly opening markets, shops after several states have allowed relaxations in the lockdown rules so that the economy does not suffer much. Earlier on Monday, domestic flight operations resumed in the country after almost a gap of 2 months amid lockdown. However, several flights were also cancelled due to various reasons adding further trouble for the commutters.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Andhra: 48 new COVID-19 cases, state tally reaches 2,719; death toll at 57

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Odisha: 79 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 1,517

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage