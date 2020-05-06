Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: 19 new COVID-19 cases reported; tally rises to 692

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 692 after 19 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 345 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 29 have died, State Health Department said on Wednesday. Out of the new cases, thirteen cases were reported from Badami-Bagalakote, three cases reported from Dakshina Kannada, two from Bengaluru Urban, and one from Kalaburgi.

"Nineteen new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 692 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 29 deaths and 345 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 49,000-mark taking confirmed cases tally to 49,391 including 1694 deaths while 14183 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday. There have been 126 coronavirus deaths in India in the past 24 hours, a rise of 2,958 cases and 1,456 recoveries in the past one day. The latest tally included 14,182 who have either cured, discharged, or migrated.

