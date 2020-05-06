Image Source : ANI Coronavirus in Andhra: 60 new COVID-19 cases; state tally rises to 1777, death toll at 36

Sixty persons, thirteen of whom recently returned from Gujarat and Karnataka, tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the number of cases in the state to 1777, the State Health Department said. With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state. According to the medical bulletin, 1,41,274 samples were tested so far.

The state has so far seen 36 deaths due to the virus. At least 729 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. Currently, 1,012 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 49,000-mark taking confirmed cases tally to 49,391 including 1694 deaths while 14183 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday. There have been 126 coronavirus deaths in India in the past 24 hours, a rise of 2,958 cases and 1,456 recoveries in the past one day. The latest tally included 14,182 who have either cured, discharged, or migrated.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in Odisha rise to 177; death toll at 2

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 35 news cases, state's tally rises to 3193; death toll at 90

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage