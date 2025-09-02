Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asks President Murmu 'Do you know Kannada?'; she responds During a visit to Mysuru, President Droupadi Murmu and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah shared a light exchange over language. Siddaramaiah asked if she knew Kannada, to which Murmu replied.

New Delhi:

A friendly exchange over language between President Droupadi Murmu and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah grabbed attention during the President's visit to Mysuru on Monday. The interaction took place at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), where the President was the chief guest.

‘Do you know Kannada?’: CM Siddaramaiah questions

While welcoming the President, Siddaramaiah smiled and asked, “Do you know Kannada?” adding with a chuckle, “I speak Kannada.”

The question drew laughter from the audience. In her reply, President Murmu acknowledged that Kannada was not her mother tongue but expressed deep admiration for India’s linguistic and cultural diversity. “I would like to tell the Honourable Chief Minister that although Kannada is not my mother tongue, I deeply cherish all the languages, cultures, and traditions of my country,” she said. “I hold great respect and regard for each of them.”

She went on to encourage people to preserve their native languages and traditions, adding, “I will certainly make an effort to learn Kannada, little by little.”

The President’s remarks drew applause from the audience.

The language debate

The exchange comes at a time when language-related debates are once again making headlines in Karnataka. Earlier this year, Siddaramaiah had called for wider use of Kannada in daily life, stating that everyone living in Karnataka should learn to speak the language. His statement sparked backlash from opposition parties and triggered renewed debate on language policies in the state.

Language issues have long been a flashpoint in Karnataka. Pro-Kannada groups have been advocating for the mandatory use of Kannada in government, education, and public signage. In December 2023, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) held protests in Bengaluru demanding enforcement of a BBMP rule requiring 60% of text on commercial signboards to be in Kannada. Similar disputes have been reported between local auto drivers and non-Kannada-speaking residents or tourists.