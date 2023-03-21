Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Karnataka Assembly elections: PM Modi to embark on 7th visit to poll-bound state on March 25

PM's Karnataka visit: In an attempt to regain power once again in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 will make his seventh visit to the southern state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. As per a government press release, the Prime Minister is scheduled to take part in various programmes organised in Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru and Davangere.

The PM will land at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in the city on March 25 morning and will fly to Chikkaballapur in a helicopter to inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research there, the release stated.

PM Modi to inaugurate Whitefield Metro Line

PM Modi will fly back to Bengaluru in the afternoon to inaugurate the Whitefield Metro Line and will take a ride in the Metro train. He will then proceed to Davangere and address a public meeting, before proceeding to Shivamogga to fly to Delhi, according to an official press release.

Earlier on March 12, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crore in the poll-bound state. Besides, the Prime Minister also addressed a public rally after holding a mega road show in Mandya. During his visit, the PM also inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and laid the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

It should be noted here that Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Karnataka before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 24 May 2023. The previous assembly elections were held in May 2018. Karnataka has 5.05 crore registered voters as of the updated final electoral rolls for 2023, which were released on January 5 this year. This number includes 2.50 crore registered women voters and 4,502 other voters.

