Karnataka Asha worker attacked on COVID-19 duty

Image Source : AP An Asha worker in Karnataka has alleged she was attacked while on COVID-19 duty after an announcement from a Mosque.

An Asha worker from Karnataka has said that people belonging to a particular community misbehaved, tortured them while they were collecting data on coronavirus. Krishnaveni, an Asha worker, said she was attacked in Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru while gathering information on COVID-19. The problem started when an announcement was made against us from a mosque. She said whoever made that announcement should be arrested. The incident took place on April 1.

Further speaking on the incident, the Asha worker said her bag and the mobile phone were also snatched by the people. Several people in the area gheraoed them, misbehaved and created hurdles in doing their work, she added. Earlier in the day, Director at Delhi's LNJP hospital said that people belonging to Tablighi Jamaat were not cooperating with hospital staff as they were being threatened and objecting for the COVID-19 test.